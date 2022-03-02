Kyiv couple stranded on Athens honeymoon by Ukraine invasion
A couple stranded on honeymoon in Greece by Russia's invasion of Ukraine say they are worried and frustrated at not being able to get home.
Jacob Williams, originally from Staffordshire, and Alina Kulyk live in Kyiv and were due to fly back the day after the conflict began.
Mrs Kulyk's parents and family are still in Ukraine and she said the last message from her mother was about air raid sirens sounding in their town.
"No-one is answering me now," she said.
"I am really, really worried," she added.
The couple had been preparing for their return when Mr Williams said his wife woke him up in tears to tell him the invasion had begun.
"I was initially confused then in shock, denial, I did not really think it could be true," he said.
"People we know are in these cities that they are saying are getting attacked and shelled."
Mr Williams, originally from Newcastle-under-Lyme, moved to Kyiv in October 2019 and married Mrs Kulyk earlier this year.
He said they had been forced to watch updates on the war and see places they knew being destroyed.
"I saw a video of a square in Kharkiv just completely blown up and we were there a couple of years ago to see one of Alina's friends who is stuck in the city."
With no prospect of going back to Ukraine, the couple have decided to go to Poland to help refugees fleeing the fighting.
"We want to be there to help with packaging, logistics, anything. I think in Krakow we will be more helpful than in Athens," Mrs Kulyk said.
Their married home life has been put on hold although Mr Williams said they had talked about going home "and cooking a nice meal like we always did, watching TV".
"We have not watched any TV or anything at all since this started, all we have done is check what is happening in Ukraine and try to help what is happening in Ukraine."
