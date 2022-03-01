Men guilty of sex offences against girls aged 13 in Burton-upon-Trent
Four men have been found guilty of sexual offences against three vulnerable 13-year-old girls following a "long and complex investigation".
Adrian Demeter, 21, from Burton-upon-Trent, was found guilty of raping a girl aged 13 to 15 following the five-week trial.
Maxim Hanko, 18, from Liverpool, was convicted of three counts of the same offence at Stafford Crown Court.
The offences took place in Burton-upon-Trent between May and September 2018.
Demeter, of Princess Street, was also found guilty of sexual assault and Hanko, of Stuart Road, was convicted of a further count of attempted rape against a girl aged 13 to 15.
The third defendant, 20-year-old Jeno Pierre Maka, from Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of two counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.
And 18-year-old Mato Maka, also from Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of one count of sexual activity with a child. He was cleared of a second count of the same charge.
The men were all arrested on 19 December 2018 by Staffordshire Police's Child Protection and Exploitation team.
Det Sgt Julie Pointon paid tribute to the victims' "incredible bravery in coming forward initially and throughout this long and complex investigation".
"Tackling child sexual exploitation and sexual abuse, both current and non-recent, remains an absolute priority for us," she said.
She urged anyone who was a victim of such crimes to report this to police, adding that if they did not feel ready to talk to officers or were worried about something to "please speak to someone you trust".
The men will return to Stafford Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.
