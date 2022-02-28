Valerie Freer: Whittington murder victim was loved infinitely, family say
A woman found dead at a village house has been remembered as an "incredibly beautiful lady both inside and out".
Valerie Freer, 68, died at the address on Lichfield Road in Whittington, Staffordshire, on Thursday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Slough, Berkshire, on suspicion of murder on the same day and remains in custody.
"Val is loved infinitely by family and friends around the world," her family said in a statement.
"She will be hugely missed, remaining forever in our hearts."
She was remembered for her "illuminating smile and infectious laughter" that would "light up a room".
"Words cannot even begin to describe how truly devastated we are to have lost our wonderful Val," her family said.
Emergency services were called to the property at about 10:42 GMT on Thursday, when Ms Freer was discovered.
Detectives from Staffordshire Police said they were keen to speak to anyone who had seen a red Peugeot 208 in the village, near Lichfield, since 10 February.
A 72-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with Ms Freer's death on Thursday, has been released and will face no further action, police said.
