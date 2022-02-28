Staffordshire fatal hit-and-run: Family pay tribute to 'beloved father'
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a man who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Staffordshire, describing him as "much-loved".
Thomas Kent, 32, died in the early hours of Thursday on Buttermilk Hill in Hollington, said Staffordshire Police.
The cause of death has not yet been determined and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
In a statement, Mr Kent's family said: "He was a beautiful person, taken from the world too soon.
"Thomas is forever in our hearts, but a huge part of our family is gone.
"All his family and friends miss him tremendously. We will love him always and forever. Until we meet again."
Police have been appealing CCTV and dashcam footage of the area between 00:45 GMT 02:00 on 24 February.
Det Insp Pete Cooke said: "We are particularly keen to trace a vehicle that was travelling in the direction of Tean towards Rocester and beyond during that timeframe."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk