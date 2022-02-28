M6 crash: Man charged after highways worker killed
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a highways worker was killed in a crash.
Police were pursuing an Audi on the M6 northbound between junctions 14 at Stafford and 15 for Stoke-on-Trent when it hit a traffic management vehicle.
The highways worker, a man in his 50s, died at the scene shortly after the crash at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday.
Denis Balaz, 27, of no fixed address, will appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.
Staffordshire Police said the victim had been the sole occupant of the traffic management vehicle, which was stationary when it was hit by the Audi. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.
The M6 had to be closed for a number of hours after the crash on Saturday, causing delays in the area.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to the police activity before the collision.
