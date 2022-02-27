Ukraine conflict: 'Please help us', says expat teacher
- Published
A British man forced to shelter with his wife and stepchildren in a basement in Ukraine after the Russian invasion has said they are "all very frightened".
Harry Richardson, a teacher from Leek, Staffordshire, moved to the country three years ago after marrying Alina.
Since the invasion on Thursday they have posted videos online to plead for help for Ukraine.
"Please help us, help the people and help the children," Mr Richardson said.
He urged people in other countries to do more and added "sanctions are not enough".
The couple have sheltered every night with Alina's daughter and grandson alongside other people in a university basement in Uman, in the Cherkasy Oblast region.
Mr Richardson said they have heard the sounds of what they think were rockets and bombs as they waited in the dark and cold room.
"We just want you to hear us, to hear what we are going through. We cannot put into words our emotions, it is something you see on the television, in a film but you never think you will experience it," he added.
"We are still strong but we really need your help. Please, please help us," Alina said.
Susie Thorpe, from Staffordshire, is a close friend of Mr Richardson who is godfather to her daughter.
"He has told me he can hear the rockets going over and sounds of explosions in the distance and he is really scared," she said.
"He is the most peaceful, kind man you could ever imagine and just to think he is in that environment, it is really terrifying."
Western nations have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, aimed at crippling its economy and punishing its government.
Ukrainian Nataliya Cummings, who lives in Hereford, said since the fighting began last week, she had not stopped thinking about her family in the north west of the country.
"My mum is frequently going to bomb shelters for 10-15 minutes at a time. It is a really unsettling and worrying situation," she said.
Her father has not been able to shelter as her grandmother, who has dementia, has not been able to leave her bed.
Ms Cummings started an online fundraiser to help shelter refugees who have seen their homes shelled.
Her target was £2,000 but after four days about £40,000 has been donated.
