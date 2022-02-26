M6 closure: Long delays as Staffordshire Police probe incident
A stretch of the M6 has been closed northbound for several hours as police investigate an incident.
The motorway was shut just before 06:00 GMT between junctions 14 and 15, near Stoke-on-Trent.
Police urged people not to speculate about their investigation on social media.
Drivers were warned of long delays of at least 60 minutes in the area with about five miles of congestion, National Highways tweeted.
Traffic caught up within the closure has been turned around from the rear of the queue, it added.
Bus passengers have been warned services in Staffordshire could be disrupted by the closure.
Due to the closure of the M6, service 101 will be subject to delays of up to 40 minutes.
Other services may also be affected by this
