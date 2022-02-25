Murder investigation after woman's death in Whittington
Two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead in a village.
Emergency services were called to an address on Lichfield Road, Whittington, near Lichfield, at about 10:42 GMT on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.
The 68-year-old woman was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics shortly after they arrived.
Detectives are treating her death as murder and two men have been arrested while police appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
A 26-year-old man was detained in Slough, Berkshire, and remains in police custody.
Meanwhile a 72-year-old man, also arrested in connection with the death, has been released under investigation.
Police have said they are keen to hear from anyone in the village who saw a red Peugeot 208 on Lichfield Road between 08:00-11:00 on Thursday.
The Staffordshire force has also stepped up patrols in the area to reassure people in the community.
