'Worst nightmare' for Ukrainians in UK watching invasion
- Published
A Ukrainian hospital worker said she and her husband "feel helpless" knowing his daughter is in the country's military as Russian forces invade.
Elvira Pankiw, who lives in Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent, said she has friends and relatives in every town which is being targeted in the war.
Overnight, Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was hit by blasts and Russian tanks have been filmed entering the city.
"It is very difficult to watch," Mrs Pankiw said.
She said her husband was having "really difficult times" thinking of his 23-year-old daughter, who is an officer in the Ukrainian military.
Mrs Pankiw, who works as a surgical practitioner in Stoke-on-Trent, said she was trained to fight by the Soviet Army before she left for the UK more than 30 years ago.
"I would love to fight but I cannot leave now," she said.
The invasion began on Thursday and Moscow has attacked Ukraine from the east, north and south.
'Worst nightmare'
Alex Kosmirak's grandparents fled from the country to the UK after World War Two.
He now works in Birmingham and has tried to keep in contact with relatives in Ukraine.
It has been difficult, he said, getting in touch with them and not knowing what to believe.
"You just do not want to believe the news at the moment and believe the stories because you think 'hang on, we live in this era, this should not be happening'," Mr Kosmirak said.
Seeing the unfolding conflict, he said, has been "the worst nightmare possible".
"It felt like a bad dream but you thought you would pinch yourself and wake up."
Mr Kosmirak is also part of Cov Kozaks, a British Ukrainian band who have decided to turn a gig on Saturday into a fundraising event to support people in Ukraine.
