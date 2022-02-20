Four football fans arrested during Stoke City and Birmingham City clash
- Published
A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker during a Midlands football derby.
The 30-year-old from Birmingham was among four people arrested at the bet365 stadium on Saturday.
The Championship clash between Stoke City FC and Birmingham City ended in a 2-2 draw,
Police said a "small number of supporters in the ground confronted police and stewards throughout the game and threw missiles".
Ch Sup Wayne Jones, of Staffordshire Police, said the missiles were thrown "in and around the area of the segregation line."
He said officers also dealt with "minor disturbances" involving supporters from both clubs in and around the Trentham Lakes area.
"This is always disappointing and spoils the experience for those who inadvertently get caught up in this kind of behaviour," he said.
However, he thanked most fans who he said had behaved well.
"The majority of fans, both home and away, contributed to the good atmosphere at the match," he said.
Those arrested included a 24-year-old man from Wolverhampton on suspicion of throwing a missile on to a football playing area and a man from Birmingham, aged 28, on suspicion of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress.
The three men were taken into custody, while a fourth man, arrested for a drugs offence, was given a conditional caution.