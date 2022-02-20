A38 Staffordshire closed after water main bursts
- Published
A main road in Staffordshire remains closed for road repair work after a water main burst.
The A38 southbound is fully closed while a single northbound lane remains shut between the B5016 near Barton Under Needwood and the A513 at Alrewas.
Severn Trent has finished repairs since the pipe ruptured on Friday but the road is being repaired and resurfaced.
National Highways said there had been "significant damage sustained by the force of the water".
Diversions were in place throughout Sunday and the agency said earlier there was "no estimation" when it would reopen at this stage.
