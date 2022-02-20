Crewe dog attack: Woman and teenage boy injured
- Published
A woman and a boy have been injured in a dog attack.
Officers were called to reports a bull-mastiff type breed of dog had attacked a woman and a small dog in Richmond Road, Crewe.
"Police swiftly attended the scene and found that the woman and a teenage boy had sustained non-life threatening injuries," Cheshire Constabulary said.
Police said the dog posed an "immediate risk" to the public and was destroyed by officers at the scene.
"Sadly the small dog died as a result of its injuries," a force spokesperson said.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control in a public place following the attack which happened just before 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
Officers want to hear from any witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident.
Supt Myra Ball said: "This is a distressing incident and officers did all they could to bring the dog under control.
"However due to the immediate threat to the public and police, the decision was made to destroy it.
"We know that there were a lot of people in the area that may have taken photographs or video or possibly may have CCTV footage around the time of the incident.
"I would urge anyone who has footage or images to not share them online, but instead please send them in to us as they could be vital in assisting with our investigation."
People were asked to contact the force by visiting its website or calling 101. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously.