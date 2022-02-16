Stoke-on-Trent: Four arrested after man left with chemical burns
Four people have been arrested over a reported chemical attack on a man in Stoke-on-Trent.
It happened in the early hours of Monday morning at an address off College Road, in the Shelton area.
The victim was left with burns to his back, head and neck, police said.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, while a woman has also been questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
All four have since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue, Staffordshire Police said.
Officers were called to the address at around 04:00 GMT, following reports that a chemical had been thrown on a man.
Paramedics and crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and treated the man.
He remains in a serious, but stable condition, the force has said.
The men arrested, aged 56, 54 and 44, are all from Stoke-on-Trent and the women, aged 28, is of no fixed address.
The 44-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.
