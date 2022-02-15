Robbie Williams items auctioned for Stoke-on-Trent hospice
Signed and framed gold albums awards are among items belonging to singer songwriter Robbie Williams being auctioned to raise funds for a hospice.
The awards, for albums such as Sing When Your Winning, will be sold off alongside other items such as artworks and shoes.
The appeal, which runs until Sunday, is to create a sensory room for young adults at Stoke-on-Trent's Dougie Mac.
The singer's mother, Jan Williams, said Williams was happy for them to be sold.
She stated: "He was very, very happy actually to see them go, as long as they were going for what is happening... this week."
Items up for auction include a signed and framed gold award for the single Love Supreme and two pieces of artwork previously in Williams' home.
Mrs Williams said: "[Staff came] up with this and I think it's an excellent idea really because over the last couple of years we haven't had much chance to get any monies in, because of what's been going on with the Covid."
Williams is due to return to his home town of Stoke-on-Trent for a Vale Park football stadium gig in June, and Mrs Williams said he was excited about it.
"He's loves Stoke-on-Trent, he loves the Vale, he loves where he lived."
