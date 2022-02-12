Staffordshire village bus route cuts 'will affect mental health'
Cuts to a "vital" bus service along a route in Staffordshire will leave locals feeling isolated and affect mental health, passengers have said.
The number 62 service runs from Cannock to Lichfield, passing through the village of Rawnsley.
Operator Chaserider said it was withdrawing the service on Saturdays and some late afternoon weekdays due to "low passenger numbers".
Those who use it say they will face a mile-long walk to the nearest bus stop.
Hayley Page, who lives in the village and regularly uses the bus, said she had started a petition to keep the service, which ends next week.
'Vital route'
"They say we're coming out of isolation but we're not, because now they're going to further isolate residents around here, " she said.
"It's going to have a massive impact on the mental health of some people because they're not going to be able to have the social interaction with their friends.
"It's a vital, vital, important route. We need it."
Jessica Taylor, who also relies on the route, said she understood the decision was about saving money, "but they're isolating and attacking the wrong people".
Staffordshire County Councillor David Williams said while the council did not run bus services, "we continue to work closely with bus operators, district and parish councils and local community groups to ensure there is a sustainable and affordable transport network in Staffordshire where possible.
"This is a commercial service run by Chaserider, which has regrettably taken the decision to withdraw the service."
