Cannock multi-storey car park approved to meet shopper demand
- Published
A multi-storey car park has been approved to meet shopper demand at a designer outlet shopping centre.
There is currently space for 1,822 cars at the McArthurGlen centre in Cannock, Staffordshire, which will be boosted to allow for 2,500.
Cannock Chase Council approved plans on the condition 58 electric vehicle charging points be installed.
Concerns were raised about traffic by a local resident but councillors felt it was "a good idea" overall.
The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands opened last year, however a planning application said more spaces were needed as shoppers were spending more time there than had been anticipated.
The majority of the car park will be 24.5m high with two taller roof features reaching up to 34m, although detailed plans will not be revealed until later.
A local resident objected to the development, citing concerns about congestion and a possible increase in road traffic accidents.
Councillor Paul Fisher also questioned at a meeting on Wednesday whether it would lead to "an empty town centre" if shoppers were attracted to the outlet centre.
However Councillor Mike Hoare said customers could walk to the town centre from McArthurGlen.
"It is a good idea," he said. "It encourages people to come if they know there are spaces there."
