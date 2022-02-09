Education and transport top Levelling Up ideas
People in part of Stoke-on-Trent have been giving their views on what they want to see, after the city was allocated £56m from the government's Levelling Up fund.
It will also receive cash to help improve transport services.
The government has set out 12 Levelling Up missions and it wants to see progress by 2030.
Some people in Longton mentioned transport and education when asked for their opinions by the BBC.
Butcher Greg Shenton, who has a fourth-generation family business and has been involved for more than 35 years, said: "I've heard of the word levelling up, but not in the sense of what it actually means.
"Irrespective of how much money they throw at things, it's got to be done in the right sort of way and directed at the right sort of areas.
"[You] can't just throw money [and] expect things [to] change overnight, can you?"
Debbie-Anne Ruhe, a Longton resident speaking in the town centre, said: "There's no facilities for them to go to, so I think introducing more things like that would benefit town centres."
Anne Rowe, who comes to the market three or four times a week, said: "The transport service round here needs... a big step up really, because the bus service is terrible."
Asked for his views, delivery driver Afsor Ali stated: "Level up [education] for kids. [It'd] be good to have more activities for kids."
Nail technician in Longton Jazmin Archer, an 18-year-old with her first full-time job, said: "I feel like if we invested more, give us an opportunity and we can thrive."
The 12 Levelling Up missions include having local public transport connectivity across the country that is "significantly closer to the standards of London" and increasing pay, employment and productivity in every area of the UK.
They also include achieving a significant increase in the number of primary school children achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths and that by 2030 "renters will have a secure path to ownership with the number of first-time buyers increasing in all areas".
