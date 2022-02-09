Craftsman starts firm after watching Youtube videos
A man who left school with no GCSEs has started his own business making concrete statues after learning the skills from Youtube.
Adam Denston, from Stafford, said his learning difficulties and ADHD meant he struggled when working as an employee.
Last year the 40-year-old decided to turn his moulded statue-making hobby into a business.
He said working for himself has made things easier for him, and has been more rewarding.
Mr Denston said his dyslexia made school a struggle.
"I got bullied a bit growing up at school and stuff," he said. His conditions meant he went on to find working difficult.
"To make it easier for me to live my life, I have a routine. I have to stick to my routine and if it changes I get very stressed out," he said.
"In my last job, and a few previous jobs I've had, I fell out with people. I have got no filter so I say the first thing that comes into my head or if someone is having a joke around with me I can take it the wrong way, just because my brain doesn't register.
"I've had final written warnings - some jobs in the past I have been sacked from."
Mr Denston said he first saw a video on Youtube and being "good with my hands" thought he could replicate it.
He bought some moulds from eBay and his business grew from there. He says he's built thousands of statues since then.
"It is good money but it is hard work," Mr Denston added.
"In the summer I work seven days a week, I work 12 hour days, but I enjoy it."
