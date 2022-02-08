Retired women from Trentham set for canoe world championships
A group of retired women said they are "very excited" to be taking part in the canoe world championships.
The team is being coached by canoeist John Court, 79, who represented Great Britain at the 1972 Munich Olympics.
The women, all former public sector workers, train three mornings a week on Trentham Lake in Staffordshire.
Mr Court said he "spotted an opportunity for local people to take part at the very highest level" when the event was announced in the UK.
The championships will be held on a former London 2012 Olympic course, near Windsor, in August, with the women competing in the club category.
"An event that normally takes place in places like Hawaii, Tahiti and New Zealand, is coming to Dorney Lake," Mr Court, from Eccleshall, said.
"Asking around we got six volunteers with great potential.
"And ladies who were 'heading into retirement and a quiet life', all of a sudden there is an opportunity to take part in the world championships."
Heather Jones said the coronavirus pandemic had delayed some of their training but the team was now "really looking forward" to the event.
"It's great fun and it's beautiful, especially first thing in the morning," she said.
Her teammate Debbie Danitsch, a retired nurse, said: "We've never had an opportunity before like this to represent the country so we are all very excited about it really and very proud.
"It's great for fitness, you are out on the water, you've got the birds and you are coming out in all weathers - rain, shine, frost , snow, everything. It's fabulous."