Woman jailed following death at Stoke-on-Trent house
- Published
A woman has been jailed for four years over an attack on an acquaintance who later died.
The body of Nicola Bray, 45, was found at her home on Scrivener Road in the Cliffe Vale area of Stoke-in-Trent in August 2020.
Sheila Pickerill, 49, from Steel Street, Hartshill, had pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.
At Stafford Crown Court she was given an extension period of two years on licence.
Staffordshire Police said Pickerill attacked Ms Bray at about 17:30 BST on 12 August and was seen on CCTV a few minutes later visiting a branch of Bargain Booze.
The next morning, a friend of Ms Bray visited her house and found her lying on a sofa with facial injuries and police were called.
Ms Bray was pronounced dead at the scene and Pickerill admitted assaulting her as she was arrested, according to police.
A pathologist found fractures to Ms Bray's right eye socket and left jaw bone, bleeding beneath the scalp, bruising to both eyes and bruising to her lower lip.
In a statement issued by police, Ms Bray's relatives said she would "never be forgotten by her family and friends".
The senior investigating officer, Det Insp Cheryl Hannan, said: "Pickerill lost control and inflicted a shocking level of violence upon Nicola."
