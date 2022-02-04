Louis Watkiss: Memorial concert for boy who died at Tamworth SnowDome
A concert is to be held to remember the life of a 12-year-old boy who died after he was injured at an indoor snow centre.
Talented saxophone player Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the SnowDome in Tamworth last year.
The concert will be held at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on 5 March, announced music charity B:Music.
"To hear the music that Louis loved playing will be such an honour," said his father Chris Watkiss.
"The fact that it has been organised in tribute to him is so, so very generous and thoughtful."
Music played a huge part in his son's life, Mr Watkiss said.
"I was never aware of what type of music was on his playlists, but after he passed I had a look. I was so pleased to see the variety.
"From John Coltrane to Miles Davis to N.W.A, and from the likes of Ezra Collective and Camilla George to Guns N' Roses and Nirvana. Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday were even on there," he said.
"To me, this meant that Louis understood that every type of music has the power to evoke various types of emotions."
Louis had been a member of B:Music's Jazzlines Ensemble and summer school, which he attended just weeks before he died, the charity said.
Achieving a grade 5 in the saxophone, he was also a member of Birmingham Schools' Jazz Ensemble, which will play at the free concert.
Richard Foote, who worked with the youngster, said his passion for jazz and music "was infectious".
"It is a privilege to be able to put on this concert to celebrate Louis's life, and we have selected a programme of tunes that Louis loved to play and listen to."
A seat in Symphony Hall will also be named after him.