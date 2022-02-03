BBC News

Essington: Boy hit by two cars out of critical care

Two drivers involved in the crash continue to work with officers, police say

A six-year-old boy seriously injured when he was hit by two cars has been released from critical care, say police.

He was hurt on Brownshore Lane in Essington, Staffordshire, on Monday afternoon.

The Staffordshire force says the drivers of the cars involved continue to assist officers with inquiries.

There have been no arrests, the force adds.

The boy suffered "life-changing injuries" in the crash and was taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition was initially described as critical but stable.

