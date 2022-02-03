Memories of Stoke-on-Trent pottery wanted ahead of heritage recreation
People have been asked to share their memories of life in an area which is being recreated in Stoke-on-Trent.
Nine original Victorian terraced houses are being redeveloped into a heritage centre adjacent to Middleport Pottery.
The Harper Street redevelopment will show what home life was like in the area from the 1800s to the 1950s.
Some "fantastic insights" and recordings had already been gathered, said Julie Hesketh, of the firm.
"We are fortunate enough to have the living memories of lots of people who lived in the Potteries and worked here at Middleport, and it's their memories that we're bringing to life in this regeneration project.
Stories of life, from sharing the tin bath to the lives of those coming to work in the pottery had all been collected, she said.
Middleport's owners Re-Form Heritage rescued the near-derelict row and will return one of them into how it had been lived in in the 1950s, filled with voices and video of people and their memories along with partners Past Present.
"What we're looking for are those authentic items that would have been in the house - ordinary items small or large," she said.
The "nuggets of authenticity" they are looking for can be donated or given on-loan.
People with memories of the area were also urged to get in touch so recordings can be made.
It's hoped the National Lottery Heritage-funded attraction, including a retail unit and workshops, will open later this year.
