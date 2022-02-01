Essington: Boy, six, critically hurt after being hit by two cars
A six-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by two cars in Staffordshire.
Emergency services were called to Brownshore Lane in Essington at about at 15:40 GMT on Monday where the child was found to have been hit by a white KIA and then a grey Renault Clio.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a critical but stable condition, Staffordshire Police said.
Both drivers stayed at the scene and were assisting officers, it added.
Police said no one else was injured and Brownshore Lane was temporarily closed at the junction of Hobnock Road while emergency services attended.
It appealed for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of what happened to come forward.
