Bentilee house fire: Three further arrests over blaze
- Published
A further three arrests have been made over a house fire which left a woman and a girl seriously injured.
The fire broke out at a property on Beverley Drive, Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, shortly before 23:00 GMT on Thursday 16 December.
A 31-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the blaze, Staffordshire Police said.
A total of nine people have now been arrested in connection with the fire.
The new arrests were made on 19 January, according to Staffordshire Police.
The force said a 20-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man from Oldham had been arrested on suspicion of violence against the person and a 17-year-old girl from Manchester had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three had been placed on conditional police bail while inquiries continued, police added.
In December, an 18-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was detained at Manchester Airport on suspicion of attempted murder.
Two other men from the city, aged 21 and 22, were also previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 19-year-old man from Oldham and a 17-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 23 December, while a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.
All had been released on conditional bail, according to police.
Officers have asked anyone with information about the fire to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk