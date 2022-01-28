Staffordshire anti-social behaviour reduction scheme extended
A programme for young people credited with contributing to a drop in recorded anti-social behaviour has been funded for a further three years.
The Space initiative in Staffordshire engaged more than 6,000 young people at events in 2021, said the police commissioner for the county, Ben Adams.
The scheme relaunched in 2015.
Mr Adams said since 2016 it had contributed to a 77% reduction in summer holiday anti-social behaviour across the period of renewed operation.
The summertime programme for young people aged eight to 17, run by public, voluntary and private sector organisations, had a "clear impact" on many lives, Mr Adams said.
The scheme allowed police officers to engage with young people "who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them," he added.
"Space clearly makes a difference to so many, particularly those from more challenging backgrounds, providing a positive experience and directing them away from potential involvement in low-level crime and anti-social behaviour."