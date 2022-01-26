Burton-upon-Trent woman guilty of killing ex-boxer boyfriend
- Published
A woman killed her ex-boxer boyfriend by stabbing him after a row.
Kayley Mahood, 30, fatally stabbed Oliver O'Toole, 31, at their home on Rosliston Road, in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, on 25 July 2021.
He was found slumped on a garden wall with a stab wound to his chest and died at the scene shortly after 12:30 BST.
Mahood claimed to have acted in self-defence and jurors at Stafford Crown Court convicted her of manslaughter rather than murder on Tuesday.
She is due to return to the court for sentencing on Thursday.
The court heard how the couple's relationship had been "tempestuous" and both had used violence.
Mahood claimed she had been punched in the face, causing an injury to her eyelid, before the attack.
She was arrested at the scene after neighbours raised the alarm and a knife was found in the kitchen.
The prosecution said she had lied about what had happened, including one account to Mr O'Toole's brother where she told him the victim had stabbed himself "out of pure guilt".
Speaking in her defence, Rachel Brand QC said Mr O'Toole's wound, which was 4cm deep, pointed to self-defence.
"Is this relatively shallow wound more consistent with a person who lashed out swiftly in fear to get someone away from them?," she asked jurors.
Ms Brand said the case was "a tragedy" but that Mahood "only did what she honestly thought was necessary to defend herself".
Det Insp Dan Ison, from Staffordshire Police, said: "Mahood's actions have destroyed the lives of Oliver's family and friends."
He thanked Mr O'Toole's family for their "immense strength and courage" during the trial.