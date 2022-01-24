BBC News

Burton-upon-Trent stabbing: Man in hospital with serious chest wound

Police officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Short Street in Burton-upon-Trent

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the chest.

Officers were called to Short Street, Burton-upon-Trent at 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man suffered a "serious" wound to his chest and was taken to Coventry University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and Staffordshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

