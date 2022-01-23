Leopard pub fire: Four men arrested on suspicion of arson
Four men have been arrested after a large fire ripped through an historic pub in Staffordshire.
Some 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at The Leopard Hotel in Burslem on Saturday, prompting nearby homes to be evacuated.
Four men from Stoke-on-Trent, aged 23, 30, 33 and 51, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson and burglary and later released on bail.
Road closures around the scene were expected to remain for some time.
Smoke coming from the pub - known as the place where Josiah Wedgwood and James Brindley met to discuss building the Trent and Mersey Canal in 1765 - was visible some distance away on Saturday.
Staffordshire Police is advising people to avoid the area while investigations continue.
Structural engineers were due to assess the damage at the pub, which has been closed during the pandemic.
Insp Matt Bennion thanked the local community for their patience.
"We know this incident has impacted the local community, as the Leopard is a renowned and historic Stoke-on-Trent building, but we kindly ask that the public avoid the area at this time," he said.
He said officers were investigating reports of drones flying over the scene which could interfere with professional fire service drones.
Part of Market Place, from the town hall to the junction with Wedgewood Street and Swan Square, remains closed along with part of Queen Street and Clayhanger Street.
Earlier this month Stoke-on-Trent Live reported tseveral cannabis plants were found growing inside the premises.