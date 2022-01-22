Tributes after death of Staffordshire Moorlands district councillor
Council leaders have paid tribute to a Staffordshire Moorlands district councillor, who passed away earlier this month.
Richard Alcock, who was an independent councillor representing Cheadle South East ward, died at home on 7 January.
He served on several committees since first being elected in 1991, the council said.
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council leader Sybil Ralphs said he was "a real character".
"I was saddened to hear of Richard's death," she said.
"I have served alongside him at SMDC for many years, and in addition to his reputation for being a loyal and hard-working councillor for the people of Cheadle he was known as a real 'character'; the last of a long line of characters who sadly are no longer with us.
"With Richard what you saw is what you got. He said what he meant and he meant what he said."
Mr Alcock was elected as an independent councillor and has been a member of the Conservative and Independent Group.
A one-minute silence was held in tribute to him during the first meeting of the year on 17 January.
