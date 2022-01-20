Man charged with murder after Stafford hospital assault
A man has been charged with murder after an 82-year-old was assaulted inside Stafford's County Hospital.
Oliver Kemp, from Stone, died almost a week after he was injured at about 20:00 GMT on 17 February, Staffordshire Police said.
Joseph Phillips, 32, of Riverside Mews, Stafford, was remanded in custody at North Staffordshire Justice centre on Tuesday.
He is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court later.
