SnowDome death: Helmet rule change would be 'legacy'
The parents of a boy who died in a collision at an indoor ski slope said changes to safety laws could be his "legacy".
Twelve-year-old Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at Tamworth SnowDome in September.
Parents Chris and Natalie are calling for a law change to make helmets compulsory during similar activities.
The Staffordshire centre said it remained "profoundly shocked and saddened" by Louis's death.
Mr Watkiss said to BBC Radio WM that experts had told the family Louis may have lived if he had been wearing a helmet.
"It would be a legacy for Louis," he said.
"Something good could come out of something so bad."
Sutton Coldfield MP, Conservative Andrew Mitchell, has written to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries to ask her to look at the issue.
Mr Mitchell also raised the issue in the House of Commons in December adding: "There is little doubt that a helmet would have saved Louis's life.
"His death was not only tragic but wholly avoidable."
Mr Watkiss said he hoped Ms Dorries and the government would give it "full attention" as it would mean "so much" to the family.
In a statement, the SnowDome said: "Everyone here is still profoundly shocked and saddened by Louis's death and our thoughts remain very much with his grieving family, with whom we have remained in touch ever since the accident.
"We continue to give our full co-operation to the investigation being conducted by the authorities, but while that is still under way we are unable to comment further."
Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive say they are working together to "robustly investigate the circumstances" of Louis's death.
