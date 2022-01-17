Burton-upon-Trent: Attacked pensioner suffers life-changing injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pensioner was seriously hurt in an attack.
The victim, 72, sustained what were described as life-changing injuries during his ordeal in Burton-upon-Trent.
Emergency services were called to reports of violence on Calais Road in the Horninglow area at about 02:26 GMT.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his neck, head, face, ribs and pelvis, Staffordshire Police said.
The 57-year-old suspect was arrested a short while later and remains in police custody.
Police officers remain at the scene while investigations continue and the force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
