Hanley: Man charged with rape after woman attacked
A man has been charged with rape after a woman was attacked in Stoke-on-Trent.
She was targeted on Hope Street in Hanley at about 06:40 GMT on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said.
Elek Horvath, 22, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with one count of rape and is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.
The woman is receiving ongoing care from specialist police officers, the force says.
