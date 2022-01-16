Rape arrest after woman attacked in Stoke-on-Trent
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Hope Street in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, where the incident is believed to have happened at about 06:30 GMT on Sunday.
The force said it had been told the woman was approached by an unknown man who then sexually assaulted her.
A 22-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent, held on suspicion of rape, remains in police custody.
The force is appealing for any further witnesses who may have seen the incident to come forward.
Det Sgt Emma Roach said: "The woman is receiving ongoing care from specialist trained officers.
"We ask people in the area, and the areas surrounding, to review any CCTV or dashcam footage they may have - you may well have captured the offender on camera and be able to give us valuable information about his direction of travel.
"I would like to reassure the community that we have a number of officers working on this case."
She said additional patrols are underway in the area.
