Fresh appeal after girl, seven, hit by car in Norton
- Published
Police wish to trace a driver who may have witnessed a crash in which a seven-year-old girl was hit by a car.
She is stable in hospital following the incident involving a silver Hyundai on Pinfold Avenue in Norton, Stoke-on-Trent, on 5 January.
The Staffordshire force said it was keen to trace the driver of another vehicle, a five-door Vauxhall Astra, seen in the area at about 16:50 GMT.
That car had no involvement in the crash, police added.
The force said it would ask anyone who was driving an Astra along Pinfold Avenue from St Nicholas Avenue towards Pound Gardens to get in touch, as they "may have witness evidence that will assist the investigation".
The girl was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital.
Police said an investigation continued into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
