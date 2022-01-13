Burglar killed elderly homeowners during break-ins, trial told
A man killed two elderly homeowners in separate "vicious" burglaries, a trial heard.
Amos Wilsher is accused of murdering Arthur Gumbley, 87, of Lichfield, Staffordshire, and later Josephine Kaye, 88, of Stoke-on-Trent.
His younger brother, Jason Wilsher, is on trial alongside him accused of Mr Gumbley's murder.
Both men deny murder and charges of conspiracy to rob. A third victim was also badly beaten.
The brothers, 28 and 22, are also charged with wounding with intent over the third pensioner who was attacked at his home.
The brothers and a third man drove to the bungalow of retired business owner Mr Gumbley on 21 November 2017, the prosecution told Coventry Crown Court.
They travelled to Little Aston, near Lichfield, in a stolen Mazda RX8 and drove around looking for "easy targets", prosecutor QC Simon Denison said.
"Two of them broke into his home by smashing the window in the kitchen door at the back of the house and turning the key to unlock it.
"When he went to investigate, they subjected him to a vicious assault inside his own home. They punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
"They kicked him in the shoulder and back, they dragged him through his house, they ripped his watch from his wrist, tearing the fragile skin from the back of his hand."
Money, antiques and jewellery belonging to Mr Gumbley's late wife were taken in the burglary.
Mr Gumbley died in hospital on 12 December, 2017.
The three men are then said to have attacked Dennis Taylor in his home in Creswell, near Bolsover, Derbyshire, four days after the attack on Mr Gumbley.
The court heard three masked men drove the Mazda RX8 to his farmhouse, forced their way in after claiming to be police, knocked him down and then beat him repeatedly, including with a baseball bat.
The 82-year-old suffered cuts, bruises and broke his nose and two fingers in the attack.
Amos Wilsher acted alone on 27 February 2020 when Josephine Kaye was attacked in her bungalow in Park Hall, Stoke-on-Trent, by a masked man, Mr Denison said.
Her attacker claimed to be a policeman before getting inside and subjecting the 88-year-old to a "vicious" assault where he "repeatedly threw her to the ground" and threatened her with a screwdriver, Mr Denison went on.
He then ripped a safe from a cupboard and left with it and a large amount of cash.
Mrs Kaye suffered a broken leg, significant bruising and died in hospital on 17 March, 2020.
Amos and Jason Wilsher, both formerly of Tibshelf, near Alfreton, Derbyshire deny the charges.
The trial continues.
