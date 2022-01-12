Burton-on-Trent murder accused claims ex-boxer stabbed himself
A former professional boxer was fatally stabbed in the chest by his partner, her trial has heard.
Kayley Mahood allegedly claimed Oliver O'Toole had "done it to himself" and told a 999 call handler she was not able to approach him as she was "busy".
Ms Mahood, 30, denies murdering Mr O'Toole, 31, at their home in Rosliston Road, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, on 25 July.
The trial at Stafford Crown Court continues.
Opening the case on Wednesday, prosecutor Caroline Goodwin QC said Mr O'Toole, a roofer, was discovered by a neighbour collapsed over a wall at the front of his house.
The jury heard Mr O'Toole was later pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a fatal stab wound to the left side of his chest.
Miss Goodwin alleged the knife was "wielded" by Ms Mahood.
A clip of a 999 call made by a neighbour was played to the jury, in which Ms Mahood told the operator "we are not sure what's happened" and when asked if she was able to go to the patient said: "No I'm not. I'm busy at the moment."
Miss Goodwin alleged Ms Mahood, who had an injury to her eyelid, had lied about what had happened, in one case claiming she had been punched and Mr O'Toole, had "done it to himself out of pure guilt".
She allegedly also told Mr O'Toole's brother: "He beat me up then stabbed himself".
The court heard the couple's relationship was "tempestuous", with violence by both parties.
Miss Goodwin added Ms Mahood now accepts she "deliberately stabbed him" but said it was "a swift and instinctive reaction in self-defence".
However, she said, the Crown's case is that it was a "purposeful act to pick up the knife - to cause him at the very least serious harm."
