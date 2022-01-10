Fatal fire in Hartshill, Stoke-on-Trent, caused by 'smoking materials'
A house fire in which a man died was caused by smoking materials, the fire service said.
The man in his 60s died in hospital following the fire in Hartshill, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday morning.
He was given first aid by police who found him in an bedroom after searching the Grice Road home.
Investigators from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was "accidental" and caused by the smoking materials.
The police officers discovered the fire after spotting "excessive smoke" coming from the house's chimney.
The fire service has issued advice to people who smoke at home, including urging them to ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished and carefully disposed of, to use proper ashtrays and avoid smoking in bed.
