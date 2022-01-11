Gnosall traveller site plans receive more than 200 objections
More than 200 people have objected to plans to build a traveller site.
The proposal for two mobile homes, four touring caravans and a dayroom for one family on Radmore Lane near Gnosall in Staffordshire have been submitted to Stafford Borough Council.
Among the objectors are the parish council and campaign group Gnosall Resists Indiscriminate Development.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it came almost a decade after a previous application was refused.
More than 260 people objected to the 2011 application, which was rejected because it was not demonstrated that there was an overriding need to develop the site, and concerns it would result in the loss of greenfield land.
Around 248 people have objected to the latest application, including Sir William Cash, the Conservative MP for Stone.
He said the development was "unsuitable" and "not in keeping with nearby dwellings".
Sir William also raised concerns the site would "exacerbate the existing traffic problems on the A518".
Gnosall Parish Council added it believed there may be more suitable "brownfield" sites for the development.
There have also been seven letters of support for the application sent to the council.
