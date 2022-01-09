Man dies following house fire in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A man has died in hospital after a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent.
Police officers spotted "excessive smoke" coming from the chimney of the home on Grice Road, Hartshill, at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday.
They searched the house and found the man, aged in his 60s, in an upstairs room and gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital.
A property next door had to be evacuated as a precaution, Staffordshire Police said.
An investigation has begun into the cause of the fire.
