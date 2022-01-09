BBC News

Man dies following house fire in Stoke-on-Trent

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The man was found in the home on Grice Road after patrolling police officers spotted "excessive smoke" coming from its chimney

A man has died in hospital after a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police officers spotted "excessive smoke" coming from the chimney of the home on Grice Road, Hartshill, at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday.

They searched the house and found the man, aged in his 60s, in an upstairs room and gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital.

A property next door had to be evacuated as a precaution, Staffordshire Police said.

An investigation has begun into the cause of the fire.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics