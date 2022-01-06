Girl, eight, critically injured in Norton crash
An eight-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Staffordshire.
The girl, a pedestrian, was injured on Pinfold Avenue in Norton, Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday at about 17:00 GMT.
The driver of the vehicle, a Hyundai, remained at the scene and was assisting police with inquiries, the Staffordshire force said.
The girl was flown by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries and had since stabilised, police added.
