Biddulph house fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
A man has been arrested after a house fire left a woman in need of treatment.
The fire broke out at the property on Queen's Drive in Biddulph, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 06:15 GMT.
The 21-year-old suspect from the city was arrested shortly after on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.
Staffordshire Police said it has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and emergency services confirmed nobody else was hurt in the blaze, which broke out on the first floor.
