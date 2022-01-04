Stoke-on-Trent City Council considers job cuts and tax rise
Job cuts and a council tax rise have been put forward as part of plans to save £10m in Stoke.
More than 20 jobs could be lost at Stoke-on-Trent City Council and 28 vacant posts left unfilled in an effort to cut spending.
The authority is also looking at increasing council tax by 2.99% to cover extra funding for adults' and children's social care.
A public consultation on the proposals will continue until 14 February.
The Conservative leader of the council, Abi Brown, said the authority would "continue to face extraordinary demands and pressures for services from those who are most vulnerable and in need".
She added that said supporting those people "is our overriding priority".
The budget proposals, for the year 2022-23, also involve plans to close three children's centres and run those services from "a wider range of community facilities".
Ms Brown said: "We know that fewer people are using our local centres than before the pandemic, and we're providing much more targeted and direct support to children and families."
She said more than 60% of the council's budget each year is now spent on adults' and children's social care and the authority would look to allocate £154.4m for those services in the coming financial year.
An increase in library opening hours is also proposed, along with a further £56m of capital investment on the restoration of old buildings, improved roads, new schools, new homes and new business space.
