Leek couple deliver baby at home on Christmas Day
A couple had a Christmas surprise when they delivered their baby daughter at home in the early hours of 25 December.
Expectant mum Anastasia Glancey, from Leek in Staffordshire, was woken in the early hours by labour pains.
Her husband Jason said he had been "a bit panicky" when he had to deliver baby River Robin while on the phone to the ambulance service.
The baby girl was born healthy and her parents said she was happy, "very calm, and very peaceful".
Mrs Glancey said she had felt "a little bit uncomfortable" on Christmas Eve, "but I just thought they were normal twinges".
River Robin was originally due on 21 December, but when the due date came and went the couple thought they would not meet their daughter until after Christmas.
"She had other ideas," Mrs Glancey said. The couple went to bed after preparing their other daughter, three-year-old Willow, to wake up for Christmas morning but had a "wake-up call" of their own when it became clear River was on her way.
Mr Glancey dialled 999 but was told paramedics would not be able to make it to their home in time.
"Pure panic was the word I think," he said.
"When I saw the baby's head I thought, 'It's game time, I've got to do something now'," he said.
River was born into his arms just before 03:20 GMT, about two-and-a-half hours after Mrs Glancey was woken by labour pains. "It was pretty surreal," Mr Glancey said.
Paramedics arrived shortly after and mother and baby were well enough to spend Christmas Day with their family.
