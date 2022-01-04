Suspected gas explosion causes Burton wall collapse
- Published
A wall has collapsed after a suspected gas explosion at a property in Staffordshire.
The blast happened in Clarence Street, Burton-upon-Trent, shortly before 19:00 GMT on Monday, causing damage.
A man suffered minor injuries and the house was made safe by firefighters after the structural wall collapsed, said Staffordshire Fire Service.
Other properties on the street were evacuated, police said, who added there was no risk to the public.
The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, said the ambulance service.
Workers from the gas board and a structural engineer went to the scene.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.