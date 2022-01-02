Lucy Clews: Appeal to trace stab victim's Christmas movements
Police have appealed for anyone who knew a woman stabbed to death in Staffordshire to contact them.
Lucy Clews, 39, was found dead in a bungalow in Cannock on 29 December.
Detectives from Staffordshire Police appealed for information to "help us to piece together a timeline to help us understand where Lucy's been and who she's been associating with".
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in police custody.
Det Supt Tom Chisholm said officers were particularly keen to hear from anyone who had seen Ms Clews between 24 December and her death.
She was found by emergency services at the property in Bath Road, in the West Chadsmoor area, at about 00:40 GMT. Police had been called to the scene over concerns for her welfare.
A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from multiple stab wounds.
In a statement, Ms Clews's family remembered her as a "very special granddaughter, daughter and sister".