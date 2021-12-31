Cannock: Man charged after boy hurt in car-flip crash
- Published
A man has been charged after a five-year-old boy was hurt when two cars collided and one flipped onto its roof.
A 33-year-old woman ended up trapped under the car after the crash on the A34 Bridgtown Island, Cannock, Staffordshire on 23 December.
Both the woman and the boy were pedestrians and are still in hospital where the boy is undergoing tests.
A 33-year-old Wolverhampton man has been charged with drink driving, police said.
The boy and the woman were both pedestrians when the Skoda Fabia and Toyota Hilux crashed.
Both are still in hospital where the five-year-old is undergoing tests and the woman is in a serious but stable condition.
A man and a woman, both in their 50s and who were in the Toyota which ended up on its roof, were unhurt.
