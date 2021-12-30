Ex-Staffordshire Police officer sent inappropriate images
- Published
A former police officer who sent inappropriate images of himself in uniform while on duty would have been dismissed had he not resigned, a misconduct hearing found.
Staffordshire Police said an investigation was launched earlier this year into Andrew Stevens.
The hearing, held on Thursday, found he had breached discreditable conduct standards by sending the images to a third party through social media.
The 31-year-old had resigned in May.
The force said the resignation took effect from 16 June and Mr Stevens had previously worked as a response officer based in Burton-upon-Trent.
A panel, chaired by Chief Constable Chris Noble considered Mr Steven's actions to be so serious as to constitute gross misconduct, the force said.
Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett, said: "We expect the highest standards from our officers and the actions of Stevens fell far short of that expectation.
"Our residents and communities have the right to expect our officers to act professionally and with integrity at all times so that they can have confidence in the work that we do."
She said Mr Stevens would be placed on the College of Policing's Barred List preventing him from working within the profession.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk