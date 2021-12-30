Stoke-on-Trent dad plans early finish in 40,000km cycle challenge
A father-of-three aiming to cycle the equivalent of going around the world is expecting to complete his charity challenge two years early.
Stephen Lewis-Brammer began his task in June 2020 to ride the 40,075km (24,901 miles) on an exercise bike in his kitchen in Stoke-on-Trent.
He expected it to take up to five years but is on course to finish in June 2023.
"There are days when I do not feel like it," Mr Lewis-Brammer admitted.
"There are days when I do not feel like dripping sweat and carrying on with it, but then you think of what it is for and you get on the bike and I am always glad that I have done a session."
Mr Lewis-Brammer fits the cycling in around his work and family life and aims to complete 150-175km (93-109 miles) each week.
He wants to raise £10,000 for Cancer Research UK as he said he had family, friends and work colleagues affected by the disease.
Despite having to take two weeks off recently for a muscle strain, he has already clocked up 19,074km (11,852 miles).
Having previously completed a 1,000-km (621-mile) running challenge, he said he had then come up with his latest "crazy idea".
Mr Lewis-Brammer said: "I thought I would ride my bike and ride around the world, but at that point I had not realised just how far it was."
His daughter Jessica said she was "really, really proud" of her dad and his challenge was "really inspiring".
